‘Descendants of the Sun’ star Jin Goo to lead the upcoming mystery thriller drama ‘Old Detective’

Jin Goo will appear in the new drama 'Old Detective’, which is being prepared with the goal of broadcasting in the first half of this year. 'Old Detective' tells the story of a detective who is about to retire, who unfolds a breathtaking psychological warfare with a mysterious man who follows his path while hiding his identity.

PD Han Dong Hwa, who directed OCN 'Squad 38', 'Bad Guys: The City of Evil', and tvN 'Navillera', will be directing the drama. With the news that Lee Sung Min will take on the role of a detective who is about to retire, attention is being paid to what kind of synergy will be created between Lee Sung Min and Jin Goo's acting. In addition, Jin Goo is expected to continue his stride this year as he takes on the lead role in OCN's new drama 'A Superior Day', which will be aired for the first time on the 13th March.

Jin Goo is a South Korean actor. He won Best Supporting Actor at the Grand Bell Awards and Blue Dragon Film Awards for his role in Bong Joon Ho's 2009 noir thriller ‘Mother’. He is also known for his role in the critically and commercially successful series ‘Descendants of the Sun’.

In 2017, Jin Goo starred in the action film ‘One Line’, where he played a legendary swindler that joins with a student (Im Si Wan) to rob a bank. He then starred in JTBC's action melodrama ‘Untouchable’. In 2019, Jin Goo starred in the legal drama ‘Legal High’, a remake of the Japanese television series of the same name.

ALSO READ: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ director shares plans for season 2: Not humans but zombies will fight for survival?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.