Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo resolves to do a project in 2021; Wants to act in a romantic comedy

In a recent interview, Encounter star Song Hye-kyo got candid about how she's resolving to do a project for sure in 2021 and hopes for it to be a romantic comedy.

The last time fans saw Song Hye-kyo's charming screen presence was opposite Park Bo-gum in the tvN drama Encounter. Since then, there have been rumours of the 39-year-old actress being "in talks" for her next project but there hasn't been any official confirmation on the same. In a recent candid interview with W Korea via Soompi, Hye-kyo touched upon when we can expect her to see her back on-screen.

While confirming that she hasn't decided on her next project yet, the Descendants of the Sun star also confessed how she wanted to reduce the gap time between projects as much as possible. However, for Hye-kyo, there are times when things don't go the way she wants them to. Now, Hye-kyo wants to decide with some more flexibility on a project and is "resolving to do a project for sure in 2021." As for what genre she wants to delve into, Hye-kyo revealed to W Korea, "I also really want to act in a romantic comedy. I want to try something funny and entertaining, but I haven’t found a fun project yet."

Referring to her 2004 KBS2 drama Full House opposite Rain, Hye-kyo added that at the time of working on said project, she was "young and youthful," but also "a bit shy." Now that Hye-kyo has gotten older, the actress thinks she can do a better job than she did back then on Full House.

Would you like to see Song Hye-kyo's next project to be a romantic comedy?

