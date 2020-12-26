Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo thanks her Encounter co star Jeon So Nee for Christmas wreath gift
It's been quite some time since we were last mesmerised by Song Hye-kyo's charming screen presence in both films and dramas. The 39-year-old actress' last outing was tvN's hit drama Encounter opposite Park Bo-gum. While Hye-kyo continues to brief through scripts before confirming her next project, the gorgeous actress keeps updating fans on her Instagram page.
As Christmas 2020 was upon us yesterday, Hye-kyo revealed the heartwarming gift she received from her Encounter co-star Jeon So-nee. So-nee gifted her good friend a beautifully made wreath on the occasion of the festive season, a photo of which was shared by Hye-kyo on IG Stories. Sharing her appreciation over the thoughtful present, Hye-kyo cutely wrote, "@somewheregreeny It's pretty like you. Thank u!!!" We're loving how close these co-stars have become after starring in Encounter, back in 2018.
Check out the Christmas wreath gifted by Jeon So-nee to Song Hye-kyo below:
Such an endearing friendship, indeed!
Speaking of So-nee, the 29-year-old actress' next project is the upcoming Korean remake of the Chinese film SoulMate alongside Itaewon Class star Kim Da-mi and Record of Youth star Byun Woo-seok. For the unversed, the 2016 Derek Tsang directorial is based on a 14 year-friendship between two women, who met at the age of 13, going through a roller coaster journey of love, respect and jealousy.
As for Hye-kyo, the Descendants of the Sun star recently divulged in an interview with W Korea that she is resolving to do a project for sure in 2021.