Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo thanks her Encounter co star Jeon So Nee for Christmas wreath gift

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Song Hye-kyo showed her appreciation for Encounter co-star Jeon So-nee's thoughtful Christmas present, which was a beautifully made wreath.

It's been quite some time since we were last mesmerised by Song Hye-kyo's charming screen presence in both films and dramas. The 39-year-old actress' last outing was tvN's hit drama Encounter opposite Park Bo-gum. While Hye-kyo continues to brief through scripts before confirming her next project, the gorgeous actress keeps updating fans on her Instagram page.

As Christmas 2020 was upon us yesterday, Hye-kyo revealed the heartwarming gift she received from her Encounter co-star Jeon So-nee. So-nee gifted her good friend a beautifully made wreath on the occasion of the festive season, a photo of which was shared by Hye-kyo on IG Stories. Sharing her appreciation over the thoughtful present, Hye-kyo cutely wrote, "@somewheregreeny It's pretty like you. Thank u!!!" We're loving how close these co-stars have become after starring in Encounter, back in 2018.

Check out the Christmas wreath gifted by Jeon So-nee to Song Hye-kyo below:

Such an endearing friendship, indeed!

ALSO READ: Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo resolves to do a project in 2021; Wants to act in a romantic comedy

Speaking of So-nee, the 29-year-old actress' next project is the upcoming Korean remake of the Chinese film SoulMate alongside Itaewon Class star Kim Da-mi and Record of Youth star Byun Woo-seok. For the unversed, the 2016 Derek Tsang directorial is based on a 14 year-friendship between two women, who met at the age of 13, going through a roller coaster journey of love, respect and jealousy.

As for Hye-kyo, the Descendants of the Sun star recently divulged in an interview with W Korea that she is resolving to do a project for sure in 2021.

