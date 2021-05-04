Despite various scandals, actress Seo Ye Ji leads TikTok Popularity Award category at Baeksang Arts Awards

Actress Seo Ye Ji was ranked first in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards popularity vote despite numerous controversies.

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 13 to appreciate outstanding Korean works on TV, movies and theater. One category among the awards is the Popularity Award based on votes garnered through TikTok. The voting period is 8 days starting from May 3 at 11 am KST and ending on May 10 at a minute to midnight KST. According to the website, this year’s “Tiktok Popularity Award” has 35 actors and 34 actresses in the running. The actors - male and female - with the most votes will be honored with the award. The It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji, despite being embroiled in various allegations, still seems to be the first choice of quite a lot of people.

Since last month, the actress got caught up in various scandals - “manipulating” actor Kim Jung Hyun, school violence, falsifying her academic background, and power-tripping. Her top-of-the-list ranking is gaining a lot of attention because of these. Joining her in the race are Mr. Queen star Shin Hye Sun and River Where the Moon Rises actress Kim So Hyun at the second and third positions respectively. In the male category, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho is in the lead followed by Vincenzo lead Song Joong Ki and It's Okay To Not Be Okay cast Kim Soo Hyun.

Meanwhile, actress Seo Ye Ji has officially stepped down from the upcoming webtoon-based drama 'Island' where she was earlier confirmed to play the role of the female lead. Actor Kim Nam Gil has been confirmed as the male lead and ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo is still in talks to join the cast.

Credits :News1

