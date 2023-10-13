Destined With You ends on strong note achieving all-time high ratings for finale

Destined With You has come to an end, wrapping up with an impressive peak in ratings for its final episode. The latest episode of The Kidnapping Day also achieved a record-high viewership. Meanwhile, after a hiatus, "The Killing Vote" made its return to screens last night.

Destined With You finale ratings

JTBC's Destined with You has wrapped up on a positive note. On October 12, the fantasy drama achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the concluding episode of Destined with You garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.122 percent, setting a new record for the show.

ENA's The Kidnapping Day also reached a new all-time high with its latest episode, securing an average nationwide rating of 4.177 percent. Meanwhile, following a two-week hiatus, SBS' The Killing Vote made its return to screens last night with a nationwide average rating of 2.8 percent.

Storyline of Destined With You

Destined With You unfolds around Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant holding the lowest rank, who diligently addresses her job amidst numerous civil complaints. Accustomed to a solitary existence in her personal life, her world takes an unexpected turn when she inherits an old wooden chest and the key to breaking a curse afflicting Jang Shin Yu.

Jang Shin Yu, a brilliant and handsome lawyer accustomed to the limelight, grapples with an unexplained and worsening ailment. Desperate to liberate his family from a curse spanning generations, he becomes entwined with Lee Hong Jo. Together, they embark on a journey that weaves an unconventional romance into the pursuit of freedom from a centuries-old curse.

Storyline of The Kidnapping Day

In The Kidnapping Day, we follow the story of Kim Myung Joon, a man of modest means with a compassionate heart. Faced with the urgent need for money to fund his daughter's critical operation, he reluctantly entertains his ex-wife's suggestion to kidnap a child from affluent parents, finding himself desperate enough to embrace the idea. En route to abduct Choi Ro Hee, Kim Myung Joon encounters an accident, striking a young girl who turns out to be none other than Choi Ro Hee, now stricken with amnesia.

Assuming the role of her father, Kim Myung Joon brings Choi Ro Hee to his home from the hospital. However, when attempts to reach Choi Ro Hee's parents for ransom go unanswered, he decides to investigate further. Driving to their residence, he is met with the grim scene of their lifeless bodies being transported on stretchers.

To compound matters, Choi Ro Hee begins to unravel the intricate web of lies, discovering the truth about Kim Myung Joon not being her real father.

The story of The Killing Vote

The Killing Vote narrates the tale of Gaetal, an enigmatic figure donning a dog mask, who administers his unique form of justice to egregious criminals. Through polls known as the killing vote, he solicits public opinion to decide whether a criminal merits a death sentence, executing their punishment according to the poll results.

