Destined With You Ep 1-2 Review: SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah intrigue with mysterious encounter

Name: Destined With You

Premiere Date: August 23, 2023

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, SF9's Rowoon, Ha Jun and Yura

Director: Nam Ki Hoon

Writer: Noh Ji Sul

Genre: Law, Fantasy, Romance, Drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Destined With You starring SF9 member Rowoon and actress Jo Bo Ah started airing on August 23 on the Korean network JTBC alongside the international OTT platform Netflix. This K-drama is about Jang Shin Yoo and Lee Hong Joo who fall in love with each other but due their ill-fated past life, their relationship turned into a forbidden one.

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah's interesting encounter

SF9's Rowoon plays the character of Jang Shin Yoo, a proud and arrogant lawyer coming from a rich family. He was cursed three hundred years ago and is facing an unknown disease that could lead him to his death. Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah plays Lee Hong Joo, a lonely woman working as a low-rank civil servant who works diligently to gain brownie points and approval from society in order to feel like an outcast. Jang Shin Yoo owned an abandoned haunted shrine where a young man died led Lee Hong Joo to work on its demolition. The drama began with Lee Hong Joo in an almost unconscious state at the shrine where she opened her eyes to Jang Shin Yoo's stunning visuals leading her to believe he was a grim reaper.

Recap of Episodes 1 & 2

An unknown creature's red hand bothered Jang Shin Yoo, This blood-curdling creature made the lawyer's hands tremble but he tried not to keep it a secret from everyone. Despite disagreement between the two on the demolition of the shrine, the intervention of the shaman who was previously in charge of it allows Lee Jong Hoo to go ahead with the demolition. After finding a mysterious wooden box that belongs to Lee Hong Joo, the lawyer immediately approached her to open it and let him see what's inside. In the second episode, Lee Hong Joo continues being cornered by her colleagues and is looked down upon by her crush and colleague Kwon Jae Kyung (Ha Jun). Yura plays Yoon Na Yeon, Jang Shin Yoo's girlfriend who was also Lee Hong Joo's high school classmate. Yoon Na Yeon seemingly created a misunderstanding between the two leads, and given the situation at her workplace, Lee Hong Joo turned to the spell book she found in the wooden books to fulfill her wish of finding love, it is yet to see who between Kwon Jae Kyung and Jang Shin Yoo drinks the love potion.

Opinion on the first two episodes

Jo Bo Ah's character was seeking love and approval from people around her as she did not receive much growing up, she played her try-hard and soft-at-heart role very well so far. On the other hand, Rowoon served his striking visuals as well as blended well in this arrogant character, completely different from his previous roles. The story so far gave a few waves of changes in Lee Hong Joo and Jang Shin Yoo's relationship build up making one look forward to the upcoming episode as the spell book has started playing its part in their story. This K-drama in the initial episodes came off as a mix of fantasy dramas with the killing your love in the previous life trope and seeking help from the other lead to survive a deadly disease in the middle of falling in love.

