Destined With You Ep 11-12 review: Rowoon tries to protect Jo Bo Ah who has visions from past life

Destined With You aired its episodes 11 and 12 on September 27. Starring Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Jun, Yura, and more, this drama is a story about a lawyer and a civil servant who got entangled in an unsevered relationship. Read on to know what happened in the latest episodes of Destined With You.

Destined With You recap

Jang Shin Yoo realized that the red bloody hand that was distressing him could belong to Lee Hong Jo from her past life. While he also suspected that Na Jung Beom (played by Ahn Sang Woo) could be Lee Hong Jo's stalker, he dug into his past. As soon as Jang Shin Yoo found out about Na Jung Beom's missing wife he tried getting in touch with Lee Hong Jo. On the other hand, Lee Hong Jo had already fallen into Na Jung Beom's trap. She fell into the deep pit created by Na Jung Beom and Jang Shin Yoo looked for her relentlessly. Lee Hong Jo had visions from her past life and spoke about it to Jang Shin Yoo who was already worried about their future together. Meanwhile, Jang Shin Yoo confronted Yoon Na Yeon (played by Yura) who was cheating on him with Lee Hyeon Seo (played by Kim Kwon).

Lee Hong Jo let her guard down when she found out Na Jung Beom was caught, however, she was unaware that he was released soon after. Lee Hong Jo's visions became clearer when she found out that those red bloody hands were hers. Lee Hong Jo who was Aeng Cho in the past was killed by Jang Shin Yoo who was Jang Mu Jin. Aeng Cho cursed Jang Mu Jin: the people who would be born further in his family would have an unknown disease with no cure.

Destined With You Ep 11-12 Review

The latest episodes were hands down swoon-worthy and gave some heart-fluttering moments between Jang Shin Yoo and Lee Hong Jo. Jang Shin Yoo had promised to take a stand for Lee Hong Jo however the revelation of Yoon Na Yeon and Lee Hyeon Seo's relationship was given more focus. While nothing happened to Lee Hong Jo at her workplace. The past life lovers turning into enemies plot was quite predictable as the hints were given from the very beginning. It is yet to be known what happened between Aeng Cho and Jang Mu Jin which led to their tragic ends. Na Jung Beom who performed black magic on the two leads has been captivating our attention. The upcoming episodes also seem quite predictable where their relationship seems to be unstable.

