Destined With You Ep 3–4 Review: Jo Bo Ah bewitches SF9's Rowoon; Leads discover unacceptable truth

Destined With You starring SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah entered the second week on August 30 and 31 with episodes 3 and 4 showcasing a new twist in the main characters' relationship. The drama is about an ill-fated love between a top-notch lawyer and a civil servant with an intriguing story from their past lives.

Destined With You recap of episodes 3 and 4

As Lee Hong Joo (Jo Bo Ah) cast a love spell in the quest of conquering her love her clumsy execution led to a huge change in Jang Shin Yoo's (Rowoon) life. Lee Hong Joo got rejected by her crush Kwon Jae Kyung played by Ha Jun and created a love potion only for him. While hoping it worked out she made another potion in order to lift Jang Shin Yoo's deadly curse. As Kwon Jae Kyung's behavior seemingly changed towards Lee Hong Joo, Shin Yoo was skeptical if the spell worked properly since he was going through strange emotions at the same time.

It turned out Kwon Jae Kyung was not the only one who drank the love potion, Jang Shin Yoo unknowingly drank more than him. The effects of the potion started very quickly as Jang Shin Yoo went out of his comfort zone to treat Lee Hong Joo better, which is something he would never do. He even parted ways with his girlfriend Yoon Na Yeon played by Yura. Since the love he felt for Lee Hong Joo was not real he started feeling guilty and tried finding ways to lift the spell. The two make efforts to get rid of the spell with the help of shaman Eun Wol, however, they receive unacceptable advice in return. The shaman said, "Your destinies cannot be severed. Accept it".

Opinions on Destined With You so far

Although Rowoon started as tough, cold-hearted, and someone who seemed to be a very self-centered person, his character was an unexpected change due to the love potion. Seeing this new side of his character reminds us of his character in Netflix drama Tomorrow where he portrayed an adorable grim reaper. However, Jang Shin Yoo is aware that he is under a spell so switching between the personalities brings a comical angle to the story. Meanwhile, Lee Hong Joo focusing more on Kwon Jae Kyung made the episodes hilarious as the lawyer started to develop jealousy. The story between Lee Hong Joo and Jang Shin Yoo is moving at a faster pace, however, it is yet to see what Destined With You has stored in us about their past lives.

