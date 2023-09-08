Destined With You Ep 5-6 review: Jo Bo Ah casts new spell to go against her entangled fate with SF9's Rowoon

Destined With You released the latest episodes 5 and 6 featuring SF9's Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun, Yura, and more. The K-drama is based on the life of a low-ranking civil servant Lee Hong Joo and a top-notch attorney Jang Shin Yoo who are entangled with each other due to a 300-year-old curse.

Recap of Destined With You Ep 5 and 6

As Lee Hong Joo and Jang Shin Yoo found out that the two are designed to be with each other they decided to go against it. Meanwhile, Jang Shin Yoo found out how her father passed away and got more drawn towards her. However, he still behaved severely with her accusing her of the spell, so Lee Hong Joo suggested using the disaster nullification spell to get rid of the effects of the love potion. Yura who plays the role of Jang Shin Yoo's girlfriend Yoon Na Yeon who he had previously broken up with, gets back together with him. Lee Hong Joo's high school friend, who had bullied her, Yoon Na Yeon found out about Lee Hong Joo's father's death and tried making up with her. Meanwhile, Kwon Jae Kyung got closer to Lee Hong Joo with his unfunny uncle jokes as his similarities with her seemed to have attracted her more.

Opinions on the latest episode of Destined With You

Rowoon's character Jang Shin Yoo and Jo Bo Ah's character Lee Hong Joo decided to go against their destinies as they believed their interest lay with someone else. Jang Shin Yoo's frustration towards Lee Hong Joo does not sound right at times even if it was because of the love spell. The love triangle between the two leads and Ha Jun's Kwon Jae Kyung began when Jang Shin Yoo unintentionally admitted his feelings for Lee Hong Joo. It is yet to be comprehended if Jang Shin Yoo's on and off, sometimes cute yet sometimes harsh behavior with Lee Hong Joo is because of the spell or not, as Kwon Jae Kyung and the lawyer will explore the possibilities of having feelings for her if there was no spell to begin with. Meanwhile, Lee Hong Joo profusely denied liking Jang Shin Yoo but she seemed to have been a bit attracted to him.

