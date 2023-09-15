Destined With You Ep 7-8 review: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon go on date to catch stalker, SF9 member confesses feelings

Destined With You starring SF9's Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun, Yuri and more is about a lawyer and government employee getting entangled with each other because of their fate. It aired the latest episodes this week throwing light on the characters' love life amid the entry of an anonymous person.

Destined With You Ep 7-8 recap

Jang Shin Yoo and Kwon Jae Kyung went against each other marking the beginning of the love triangle war. As Kwon Jae Kyung did not believe Jang Shin Yoo and Lee Hong Joo's spell book and love potion story, Lee Hong Joo tried another spell to make him believe. However, the spell did not work, leading Jang Shin Yoo to believe either his health was affecting his emotions or his feelings for Lee Hong Joo were real. Amid the chaos, Jang Shin Yoo's girlfriend Yoon Na Yeon found out about Lee Hong Joo and Jang Shin Yoo through photos sent by an anonymous figure. Yoon Na Yeon slapped Lee Hong Joo and blamed her for getting close to her boyfriend.

Jang Shin Yoo confessed his feelings for Lee Hong Joo and kissed her which she refused after what happened with Yoon Na Yeon. Lee Hong Joo seemed to be in denial that she had fallen for Jang Shin Yoo. An anonymous stalker threatened both Lee Hong Joo and Jang Shin Yoo which made them go on a date in order to find who was behind it. Jang Shin Yoo did his best to protect Lee Hong Joo however the latest episode ended with a cliffhanger where she found herself stuck with the stalker around her.

Opinions on Destined With You Episodes 7 and 8

Things got hilarious with the beginning of the love triangle between Jang Shin Yoo, Lee Hong Jee, and Kwon Jae Kyung. Jang Shin Yoo is vulnerable the moment he realizes his feelings however one thing that makes things confusing is his decision not to let go of either Lee Hong Joo or Yoon Na Yeon. The main characters definitely like each other and it is yet to see what path they choose in the future. Lee Hong Joo's decision to reject Jang Shin Yoo is somewhat understandable given the amount of criticism she receives from her colleagues. But again, it gets frustrating when she does not speak up for herself. The fantasy and thriller plot twist is quite intriguing as we move further we look forward to what twist it will bring in their lives.

