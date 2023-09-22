Destined With You Ep 9-10 review: Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah reunite in past life, red blooded hand returns

Destined With You released the latest episodes on September 20 and 21 respectively starring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. Destined With You portrays the story of a lawyer Jang Shin Yoo (Rowoon) and a civil servant Lee Hong Joo (Jo Bo Ah) who are entangled with each other due to their fate.

Recap of Destined With You Ep 9-10

Jang Shin Yoo is severely ill and admitted to the hospital on the other hand Lee Hong Joo is followed by a mysterious man. As Jang Shin Yoo slept for a course of two days, he went on a journey to explore his past life and found Lee Hong Joo as his lover. He stood tall in front of Lee Hong Joo and requested her to wait for him so that he could truly break up with Yoon Na Yeon this time. Yoon Na Yeon agreed to break up with him this time on the condition that he would not let their colleagues know about it until her project was over. However, she asked her father, who is the mayor of the city, for Lee Hong Joo's transfer. Yoon Na Yeon had previously joined hands with Na Jung Beom played by Ahn Sung Woo who was obsessed with Lee Hong Joo.

Na Jung Beom, a botanist who worked with Lee Hong Joo drank a little from a love potion, however, things escalated when tried to get closer to her. Before, Yoon Na Yeon ordered Na Jung Beom to click pictures of the two so she could confront Jang Shin Yoo. This time Na Jung Beom asked her to bring some belongings of the two so he could perform black magic. By the end of the last episode when Lee Hong Joo touched Jang Shin Yoo, he felt the same feeling when that red-blooded hand used to touch him.

Review of Destined With You Ep 9-10

Rowoon's character Jang Shin Yoo has seen some very positive changes in his actions. This was since he found out about Jo Bo Ah's Lee Hong Joo to be his lover from the past life. His character seemed to have become more mature. The mystery and thriller subplot captivated us throughout the episodes. We are anticipating some twist from the past life which will play a huge role in turning the track for Jang Shin Yoo and Jo Bo Ah. The return of the red-blooded mystery was quite intriguing which could be related to Aeng Cho. We look forward to the relationship between Aeng Cho and Lee Hong Joo and what led to the curse of Jang Shin Yoo.

