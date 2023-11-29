Destined With You, Moon In The Day and more; pick the best K-drama on reincarnation

Reincarnation, the idea of being reborn in a different body, has become a common theme in K-dramas. Lead characters often navigate between their past and present lives, creating a captivating storyline that audiences have come to enjoy.

Questions about past lives, professions, and whether those closest to you are soulmates across different lifetimes often arise when watching these dramas. Some narratives feature star-crossed lovers from the Joseon era reuniting in modern times, while others contrast pain and suffering in the past with happiness in the present. Regardless of the plot, witnessing destinies unfold in these fantasy-filled series provides an exciting escape from reality.

K-dramas about reincarnation

Be it Destined With You which starred lovers fighting to be together since the Joseon era finally reuniting in the modern world, or Goblin, where for a happy ending Goblin waits for his bride, his loved one even after death to be reincarnated just to spend his life with her; these reincarnation based K-dramas weave some sort of magic in storylines that makes you wonder about your own past lives.

From See You In My 19th Life which narrates the tale of Ban Ji Eum, gifted with the ability to recall all her past lives. She is driven by the desire to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was abruptly cut short; to Moon In The Day which explores a dangerous yet tender romance between a man whose time stops after a fatal incident with his lover and a woman who, having lost her memory from a past life, endures the endless flow of time; pick your favorite K-drama about reincarnation from the poll below.

