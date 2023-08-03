Destined With You new teasers: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah give a glimpse into their past connections

On August 3, JTBC released a couple of mini teasers for Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah as they give viewers a view into their previous life which was full of love and sacrifice. While there is no dialogue, one can see how much they love each other to the point of getting hit for each other. The sweet looks, hug and the background of the historic era makes us think we will be able to see Rowoon in yet another historical look! The first episode will be out on August 23 and will be streaming globally on Netflix.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah and others:

'Destined With You' follows a unique romance story between Lee Hongjo, a low-level government worker who got a book that was sealed quite a while back, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the forbidden book. The excitement of viewers is piqued by a sweet and delightful romance that began with the sincere wishes of a man and a woman who get caught in an irresistible fate. Director Nam Ki Hoon, who showed astounding coordinating abilities through Kiss Sixth Sense, Voice 3, and Tunnel, and writer Noh Ji Seol of Hundred Days My Prince, who opened another horizon for youthful historical drama by making another frenzy in South Korea and worldwide, will meet up to make one more well known drama. Most importantly, assumptions are high for the cooperative energy of youthful actors, for example, Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon and Yura, who will motivate powerful excitement amongst viewers.

Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon’s roles in Destined With You:

Jo Bo Ah portrays Lee Hong Jo, a civil complaint solver at Wenju City Hall who will also solve Jang Shin Yu's curse. Lee Hong Jo is used to being by herself and always puts in her best effort, despite receiving daily complaints. She holds the key to breaking Jang Shin Yu's curse as she suddenly becomes the owner of an old 'wooden box.' Rowoon played Jang Shin Yu, an excellent lawyer who was waiting for the 'owner of the wooden box' to lift the curse that had been passed down through the family. He is a thoughtful individual who appears as though a solace regardless and is generally at the center of attention for his visuals and character. He seeks assistance from Lee Hong Jo, the 'owner of the wooden box,' as the disease of unknown cause becomes severe, and thus, their journey begins.

