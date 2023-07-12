Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are a hilarious duo in new mini teasers for upcoming drama

On July 12, Nam Ki Hoon, the director of Destined With You shared a new set of introductory teasers for the drama starring Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun and Yura. In the teasers, Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah as Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo respectively share hilarious chemistry as they are caught in various unexpected situations. Rowoon is always known for his comedic timing since his role in Tomorrow and many expect similar cute actions in Destined With You. The first episode will be out on August 23.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun and Yura:

Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a public servant in the Department of Greenery, is the protagonist in the brand-new Wednesday-Thursday drama Destined With You. Lee Hong Jo discovers a forbidden book that had been tightly sealed for 300 years and becomes the book's victim. Lawyer Jang Shin Yu, played by Rowoon, has an irresistible romance with her. A thrill is provided by the sweet and pleasant romance that began with the sincere wishes of those bound by an unbreakable fate. Nam Ki Hoon, the director of Kiss Sixth Sense, Voice 3 and Tunnel, accepted the position as director and opened up new possibilities for youthful dramas. It creates the impression that this is a fantasy romantic comedy with a new dimension.

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s roles:

Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a civil complaint solver at Wenju's city hall, changed Jang Shin Yu's curse by becoming an official in the grass and greenery department. She did this by displaying her witty and lively charm as well as her reputation as a romance drama queen. Lee Hong Jo is a person who is used to being by herself, even though she always puts in her best effort despite having unimaginable complaints. She suddenly acquires the key to breaking Jang Shin Yu's curse and becomes the previous owner of the wooden box. Rowoon assumed the role of Jang Shin Yu, a skilled attorney who was waiting for the owner of the wooden box to break the curse. He delicately portrayed Jang Shin Yu, who has an unexpected relationship with Lee Hong Jo, the owner of the wooden box, in order to lift the curse that has been passed down through the family.

