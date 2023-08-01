Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah find themselves surrounded by magic in main poster

On August first, JTBC's new fantasy romance drama 'Destined With You' revealed the main poster with the dreamy background of Lee Hong Jo (played by Jo Bo Ah) and Jang Shin Yu (played by SF9's Rowoon) under the mysterious evening glow, making fans wonder about what sort of story the fateful attraction of the people who are entangled in their previous life will tell. 'Destined With You' is an irresistible romance between Lee Hong Jo, a low-level civil servant who got a forbidden book that was completely sealed a long time back, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the book. A sweet and brilliant romance that started with the sincere wishes of a man and a lady who made up for lost time in a powerful story stirs the energy of watchers.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah and others:

The recently unveiled main poster of the upcoming Korean drama piques our interest even more in the tragic story of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who are intertwined in their previous lives. Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo are positioned beneath the enigmatic pink moon. The twilight that falls on both of them makes a fantastic environment. It is also fascinating to observe Lee Hong Jo holding a page from a forbidden book that is going to burn while Jang Shin Yu is surrounded by numerous lights next to him. The odd environment encompassing the spot, for example, an old wooden box that stands apart among the rich vegetation, candles and artistic dishes put on red silk, adds to the interest. The question "Shall we have a destiny?" appears here and stirs interest in the connection between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, which has been happening for over 300 years. To be sure, attention is centered around what sort of curse was put on Jang Shin Yu, the 'symbol of atonement of illegal books', and the way things are entwined with Lee Hong Jo, the 'proprietor of the wooden box', who is supposed to be the one in particular who can lift the curse.

Destined With You:

Jo Bo Ah will play Lee Hong Jo, a civil complaint solver at the Wenju City Hall and a ninth grade government worker who will settle the scourge of Jang Shin Yu. She is accustomed to being on her own, despite the fact that she suffers from complaints beyond belief. She holds the key to breaking the curse of Jang Shin Yu as she suddenly becomes the old "master of the wooden box."

