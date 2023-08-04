Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah transform into a sweet couple in latest teaser

Lee Hong Jo (played by Jo Bo Ah) and Jang Shin Yu (played by SF9's Rowoon) will lead the new Korean fantasy romance drama Destined With You, which will premiere on August 23. Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu are drawn together by fate. The third teaser video has been released by JTBC, and it's sad and heartbreaking. In the third teaser video released, over a significant time span in the lives of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu are traded, creating feelings of love and loss. Jang Shin Yu inquired, "You don't have the foggiest idea what will happen to you," and Lee Hong Jo answers, "You don't know Jang Shin Yu." However, he states confidently, "I can tell. I'll do it."

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah:

The pictures of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who take a gander at one another as though time has halted among the jam-packed crowd, invigorate a deplorable rush. At some point, Lee Hong Jo's miserable voice is heard behind the two individuals from their past lives confronting one another and said that she saw the future and there was no place for her close to him and Jang Shin Yu admitted, "We should take off, anyplace, anywhere" makes us surmise the tragic story concealed between them.

About Destined With You:

The drama follows Lee Hong Jo, complaint solver and civil servant at Wenju City Hall. She is a sweet and kind person but she is treated badly by people who complain to her and she finds herself alone at all times but she still manages to keep a smile on her face. On the other hand, Jang Shin Yu is a talented lawyer who is known for his height, visuals and amazing personality that is always out to help everyone around him. But he hides a secret- he has a curse that has been passed down from generations but he realizes it can be lifted after he meets Lee Hong Jo, who holds the key to his escape.

