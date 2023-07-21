Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s connections run deeper in first teaser for new fantasy drama

'Destined With You' stars Jo Bo Ah and SF9's Rowoon's strange journey starts in the first teaser video for upcoming Korean fantasy romance drama. It makes viewers anticipate the pivotal first meeting between Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) and Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah). To start with, Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who can't take their eyes off one another in a weird interaction, gets the attention. Jang Shin Yu's words, "I'm excited." The viewers' heart rates increased as they heard, "I thought my heart was melting."

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah and more:

Lee Hong Jo's significant words, "Mr. Jang Shin Yu, do you think the amulet energy is as yet gone?" Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu meet as a man and woman who were in love 300 years ago at Mokham, where a mysterious forbidden book is sealed. This makes their current selves more curious about the relationship between the two. For sure, they can't help thinking about what mysteries are concealed in the 'prohibited book' connected with Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, and what overpowering destiny causes these two to be united.

Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon’s roles in Destined With You:

In the upcoming Korean fantasy romance drama, Jo Bo Ah assumes the role of Lee Hong Jo, a ninth level government worker who tackles common objections at the city hall of Onju and settles the curse of Jang Shin Yu. Lee Hong Jo, who generally gives a valiant effort despite experiencing protests past creative mind, is an individual who knows about being separated from everyone else. She possesses the key to breaking the curse of Jang Shin Yu because she suddenly acquires ownership of an old "wood box." Rowoon plays 'Jang Shin Yu', a pro legal advisor sitting tight for the 'proprietor of the wooden box' to lift the revile passed down from one age to another in the family. He is a straight-arrow man who smells like a dried linen shirt during a warm morning, and is at the center of attention any place he is for his warm character and visuals. As the disease of obscure reason becomes extreme, he looks for help from Lee Hong Jo, the 'proprietor of the wooden box', and experiences a surprising commotion.

