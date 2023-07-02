Destined With You: SF9's Rowoon gives a sneak peek into Jo Bo Ah and his romance drama; Watch

SF9's Rowoon and actress Jo Bo Ah are all set for their upcoming fantasy romantic drama Destined With You. Singer Rowoon shared glances at the K-drama on his Instagram, revealing the release date to be August 23 on JTBC. The show will also be made available on Netflix in selected regions.

Destined With You sneak peek

On July 2, SF9 member Rowoon took to Instagram to share glimpses of his upcoming K-drama Destined With You starring none other than Jo Bo Ah. The teasers cum live posters shared by Rowoon depicted the fascinating attraction between him and Jo Bo Ah, even when they both try to avoid each other. Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are acting goofy and adorable in one teaser and Rowoon bickering with actor Ha Jun in another one, indicating the humorous side of the show. Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are also seen wearing a hanbok in one of the teasers which will throw lights on the 300-year-old curse.

About Destined With You

Destined With You is a fantasy, romantic comedy-drama starring Rowoon of SF9 and Jo Bo Ah. The drama tells the tale of two lovers who are entangled by fate no matter how hard they try to resist. Rowoon plays the role of Jang Shin Yoo, a competent lawyer who is very well-known in his line of work, while Jo Bo Ah plays the role of Lee Hong Jo, a sincere hardworking civil servant who is on a very low rank. Jang Shin Yoo suffers from an unknown disease as his family was cursed 300 years ago and he is looking for ways to lift the curse. Lee Hong Jo happens to be the owner of the old wooden chest which can lift the curse and free Jang Shin Yoo. Will Lee Hong Jo help Jang Shin Yoo?

Fans' Reaction to the Teasers

SF9 member Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah's fans are preparing themselves as they are confident they will fall in love with the couple. One of the fans pointed out that Destined With You will be released in the same month as Rowoon's birthday making it the perfect gift for him. The singer celebrates his birthday on August 7 and the K-drama is scheduled to release on August 23.

