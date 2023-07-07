Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah and others display chemistry during script reading session

The romance in Destined With You is irresistible and attracts the characters like fate. During the table read, director Nam Ki Hoon, writer Noh Ji Sul, and prominent actors like Jo Bo Ah, SF9's Rowoon, Ha Jun, Yura, Song Young Gyu, Jung Hye Young, Lee Pil Mo, Lee Bon Ryun, Hyun Bong Sik, Mi Ram, Park Kyung Hye, and Lee Tae Ri exhibit remarkable chemistry and harmony.

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s roles in Destined With You:

Jo Bo Ah, a civil complaint solver at the city hall in Wenju, transformed into Lee Hong Jo, a greenery department official, after encountering Jang Shin Yu's curse. Lee Hong Jo is a person who is used to being by herself, even though she always puts in her best effort despite having unimaginable amounts of complaints. She suddenly acquires the wooden box and the key to breaking Jang Shin Yu's curse. Rowoon assumed the job of Jang Shin Yu, a pro legal advisor hanging tight for the 'proprietor of the wooden box' to lift the revile. He has increased his talent by delicately portraying the upheaval of Jang Shin Yu, who has an unexpected relationship with Lee Hong Jo, the owner of the wooden box, in an effort to lift the curse that has been passed down through the family. Particularly, his acting skills make Shin Yu's attractive height and beauty shine through.

Ha Jun and Yura’s roles:

Ha Joon gave himself more energy by changing into Kwon Jae Kyung, who Lee Hong Jo has a crush on and makes everyone at the Wenju city hall envious. Kwon Jae Kyung is a person who rarely reveals his true feelings because he covers up the scars from his past with a sweet smile. By acting as Kwon Jae Kyung, who is going through a change of heart, as Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who appear to be in no contact, get closer, he created tension. Jo Bo Ah's interlude between the subtle nerves and chemistry war with Rowoon also added to the fun. As Jang Shin Yu's girlfriend, Yoon Na Yeon, who is a character who begins to reveal her true nature, which has been suppressed for a long time by Jang Shin Yu's special interest in Lee Hong Jo, whom she had previously bullied, actress Yura, who possesses a unique charm, emanated her presence.

