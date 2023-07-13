Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah exude MYSTERY in first set of posters for new fantasy drama

New teaser posters for Destined With You by Jo Bo Ah and SF9's Rowoon raise expectations for the irresistible romance that the main leads will display. In the new poster, Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) is seen sitting in the lobby of a work space with his eyes sparkling inquisitively. Meanwhile, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) radiates charm with amazing visuals.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah and others:

The scenery behind them which looks straight out of a fairy tale is interesting. We say so because it seems like the two people once lived there. It likewise adds to the interest in what the two people mean by confronting a baffling shine under the puzzling twilight. Here, the words on the poster 'a long time back, we were horrendously destined together' makes viewers surmise the connection between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, which has been happening since the past. Specifically, it brings up issues about what sort of association there is between the present and the past. In another poster, the two leads come close, showing romantic synergy. Jang Shin Yu moved toward Lee Hong Jo, who was grinning seriously with his jawline angled towards Lee Hong Jo, as though he was murmuring. What's more, the line 'Quite a long time ago, were we a couple?' additionally creates intrigue about their relationship. Fans are now anticipating the secret accounts of the people who began their journey from old illegal stories, with respect to what sort of destiny they are trapped in.

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s roles:

Jo Bo Ah assumes the role of 'Lee Hong Jo', a ninth level government employee who settles common protests at the Wenju City Corridor and tackles the curse of Jang Shin Yu. She generally gives it her all despite the fact that she experiences complaints that are hard for others, however she is an individual who is accustomed to being separated from everyone else. As she unexpectedly turns into the 'expert of the wooden box', she holds the way to freeing Jang Shin Yu of his curse. Rowoon played Jang Shin Yu, an excellent lawyer who was waiting for the owner of the wooden box to lift the curse that had been passed down through the family. He is a man with a straightforward demeanor and a friendly disposition toward everyone. As the infection of obscure reason becomes serious, he looks for help from Lee Hong Jo, the 'proprietor of the wooden box', and experiences a surprising journey.

