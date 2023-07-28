Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah share unusual relationship in hilarious 2nd teaser for new drama

The new Korean fantasy romance drama 'Destined With You', which will be released on August 23, will show Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), who turned out to be the 'owner of the wooden box' on July 27th. The second teaser was released, in which the chemistry between the cursed man Jang Shin Yu (SF9's Rowoon) and Lee Hong Jo created laughter from viewers.

Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun and Yura:

'Destined With You' is about a compelling romance between Lee Hong Jo, a low-level government employee who got a prohibited book that was entirely sealed 300 years ago, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the forbidden book. The sweet and wonderful romance that started with the sincere wishes of those made up for lost time in an indivisible destiny draws in viewers with overwhelming energy. In the event that the first teaser, which was released prior, evoked love with the critical story of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, the second teaser delivered on July 28 gives energy with a changed atmosphere. The portrayal, "The curse and pain are finished. The proprietor of the wooden box has shown up," following the strange book with the seal open, predicts an alternate destiny for Jang Shin Yu. It is likewise fascinating to see Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu confronting each other respectfully as though they were going through a ceremony of some sort.

Destined With You 2nd teaser:

Lee Hong Jo, denying the truth, saying, "Does this seem OK? I don't really accept that it, something like this," helps us to remember Jang Shin Yu's difficulties. Lee Hong Jo is humiliated by Jang Shin Yu, who unexpectedly began going directly to her in different circumstances in the wake of asserting that he was cursed. Jang Shin Yu's tricky admission, "Assume responsibility for me. My heart is warmed by seeing you", trailed by Lee Hong Jo's disdain, "For what reason would you say you are doing this to me?" Jang Shin Yu, who didn't surrender to this and moved forward, saying, "I need to look great to you," adds energy and interest to their relationship simultaneously. To be sure, what mysteries are concealed in the 'forbidden book' connected with Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu?

