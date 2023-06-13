Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah starrer fantasy romance drama to premiere THIS month

Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a civil servant in the Department of Environment who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago, and Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), a lawyer who fell victim to the forbidden book, from an irresistible romance in the brand-new Wednesday-Thursday drama Destined With You on JTBC which will be released in August. The sweet and wonderful sentiment that started the people who are up to speed in an indivisible destiny, which gives an alternate thrill.

Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon:

Jo Bo Ah assumes the role of Lee Hong Jo, a common grievance solver at the city hall in Wenju and a government employee who will tackle the scourge of Jang Shin Yu. Lee Hong Jo is used to being by herself and always puts in her best effort, despite having unimaginable complaints. She possesses the key to breaking Zhang Xinyu's curse as she suddenly acquires ownership of an old 'wood box.' Jo Bo Ah, who is great at communicating feelings and different characters, said that she was enraptured by the new and fascinating material and the appeal of the person, and eventually, she blushed looking at how straightforward the character is. Rowoon changes into Jang Shin Yu, a great lawyer who is waiting for the curse to be lifted by the owner of the wood box. He is a man who appears to resemble a dry cloth shirt free fall sun, which makes him an encouraging and sweet man. He seeks assistance from Lee Hong Jo, the owner of the wooden box, in an effort to break the curse that has been passed down from generation to generation as the disease of unknown causes becomes more severe. However, he encounters an unexpected circumstance as he tries to seize an opportunity to become normal once more.

Ha Jun and Yura:

Ha Jun plays Lee Hong Jo's crush on Kwon Jae Kyung, the envy of everyone at Wenju's city hall. He rarely expresses his true feelings and covers his scars with a sweet smile. An individual who has a shift in perspective when he sees Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who appear to have no association, draws nearer. Yura plays Jang Shin Yu's girlfriend, Yoon Nayeon, with fervor. Beginning to emerge is her nature, which had been suppressed for a considerable amount of time due to Jang Shin Yu's special interest in Lee Hong Jo, whom she had previously bullied.

