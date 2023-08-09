Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon transforms into a handsome lawyer with dangerous secret in new stills

On August ninth, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday show Destined With You, which will be released on August 23rd, delivered the main stills of Rowoon, who was impeccably immersed in the role of cursed lawyer Jang Shin Yu. In the stills, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) 's exceptional look takes the cake. In the first one, one can feel the magnetism of an ace lawyer in the form of Jang Shin Yu sitting in the court with profound, sharp eyes that appear to see through his rival. The presence of Jang Shin Yu caught at the city lobby likewise invigorates interest as Shin Yu notices somebody curiously.

SF9’s Rowoon as Jang Shin Yu in Destined With You:

From the visuals that get the spotlight any place he goes, the 'new' Jang Shin Yu, has a lethal shortcoming. The curse that had been passed down from generation to generation in the family likewise harped on him. Investigating the atmosphere, the faint eyes that nod off in thought add to the interest in his story. It animates interest in what sort of curse he has in him and what sort of bond he has with Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), the 'proprietor of the wooden box' who will release him of that curse. Rowoon's characters are normally loaded up with inadequacies, and develop through those issues. Jang Shin Yu is an individual who doesn't simply stay on one opinion since he realizes that everybody will be harmed in the event that he doesn't uphold his loved ones. Jang Shin Yu is somebody who might do anything for his friends and family. His bond with Lee Hong Jo is one of a kind that ranges over centuries, yet they don't know about it in the first place, but their hearts know.

About Destined With You:

Destined With You is a fantasy romance comedy between Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a low-level government employee who got a prohibited book that was entirely sealed a while back, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the taboo book. A sweet and brilliant romance that started with the sincere wishes of a man and a lady caught up in an overpowering destiny stirs the energy of watchers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment confirms EXO’s Baekhyun’s contract ends in January 2024 and has solo album in the works