Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon tries to woo Jo Bo Ah in new trailer for upcoming fantasy romance drama

On August 19, JTBC released a new trailer for Destined With You starring SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. It begins with Jo Bo Ah’s character Lee Hong Jo, who comes across a sealed book that carries Rowoon’s character Jang Shin Yu’s curse. Soon, he realizes she is the key to being freed and works to woo Lee Hong Jo at all points. This begins the cute and hilarious conversations between the leads. Rowoon’s funny antics and Jo Bo Ah’s expressions made us laugh out loud!

Destined With You is a fantasy romance drama between Lee Hong Jo, a low-level government employee who got a cursed book that was sealed a long time back, and Jang Shin Yu, a legal counselor who succumbed to the prohibited book. A sweet and wonderful relationship that started with the sincere wishes of a man and a lady to try and make up for lost time in a compelling destiny stirs the fervor of watchers. In previously released stills, it showed the first meeting of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The viewers could see Lee Hong Jo, who came to the haggled shrine to resolve civil complaints and Jang Shin Yu, who checks out at the hallowed place with a serious face. Jang Shin Yu was briskly taking a gander at Lee Hong Jo, who had fallen and he had an incomprehensible expression. Then, the difference between Lee Hong Jo, who enthusiastically connected her hand toward Jang Shin Yu and he peered down on it aloofly, was shown.

Lee Hong Jo is a civil complaint solver at the government agency and she is usually aloof but tries to remain positive amongst others. She lives a lonely life and believes that nobody would notice her until Jang Shin Yu comes into her life because of her powers. Jang Shin Yu, on the other hand, is a popular lawyer at the same agency. Being tall and handsome makes him the most loved person there. He only has one issue, which is that he is cursed with a family curse that leaves him scared for himself. He soon realized that Lee Hong Jo is the key to his freedom and thus begins their journey! The first episode will be out on August 23.

