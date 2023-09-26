Destined With You star Rowoon updates on social media for first time after his departure from SF9

Rowoon shared some adorable photos on social media, it is the first set of photos he has posted since his departure from SF9. Previously, the Destined With You actor Rowoon left the K-pop boy group SF9 to focus more on his acting journey. Fans have been sharing positive comments under the actor’s post.

Rowoon's first social media update after leaving SF9

On September 26, the former SF9 member Rowoon shared some really Adorable photos, which was his first post on Instagram after departing from the group. Rowoon is currently appearing in a fantasy romance drama called Destined With You. He shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the drama. He posed alongside his fellow cast members and in other pictures he displayed his cuteness sending fans into a frenzy. As some fans could not help but swoon, other fans even started making memes from the photos shared by Rowoon.

Rowoon's departure from SF9

On September 18, FNC Entertainment announced that Rowoon would no longer be a member of the K-pop group SF9. They informed the fans regarding this news through the group's official online fan cafe. The agency said that all the members have supported each other and will continue as an 8-member boy group. They also emphasized that Rowoon will always be remembered as the 9th member but will now focus on this acting journey. The singer-turned-actor penned a letter to the fans to put across his thoughts while apologizing for this sudden news. The leader of the group Youngbin also penned a sincere message to fans and opened up about his exit. He also said that he would support Rowoon's future.

Rowoon in K-dramas

Known for his roles in K-dramas like Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, She Would Never Know, and Tomorrow, Rowoon has made his name as an exemplary actor. He is currently appearing in the Netflix drama Destined With You alongside actress Jo Bo Ah. He is also gearing up for his upcoming drama The Matchmakers alongside All Of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi Hyun. This sageuk rom-com drama is set to release on October 30, KBS TV2.

