Destined With You starring Jo Bo Ah and SF9's Rowoon: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Name: Destined With You

Premiere Date: August 23, 2023

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, SF9's Rowoon, Ha Jun and Yura

Director: Nam Ki Hoon

Writer: Noh Ji Sul

Genre: Law, Fantasy, Romance, Drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Destined With You stars Jo Bo Ah, SF9's Rowoon, Ha Jun, and Yura. This fantasy romance K-drama is about a lawyer who suffers from a generational curse and a lowest-grade civil servant who comes across an old book sealed for centuries and is the key to breaking the curse. Jo Bo Ah and SF9's Rowoon play the characters of main leads Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu respectively in the show, Destined With You.

Where to watch Destined With You?

Destined With You will be aired on the JTBC network for South Korean viewers at 10:30 p.m. KST. It will also be available on the OTT platform Netflix for the international audience to watch. The first episode will commence on August 23, 2023. The episodes will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday till October 12, 2023.

The cast of Destined With You

Jo Bo Ah portrays the character of Lee Hong Jo, the lowest-grade civil servant in the Department of Greenery at Onju City Hall. SF9's Rowoon takes on the role of Jang Shin Yu, a competent and handsome lawyer. Ha Jun is cast as Kwon Jae Kyung, an aide at Onju City Hall. Notably, Hong Jo has a crush on Jae Kyung. Yura plays the character of Yoon Na Yeon, who is Shin Yu’s girlfriend.

The ensemble also includes prominent cast members like Lee Bong Ryun, Park Kyung Hye, Lee Pil Mo, Jung Hye Young, Lee Tae Ri, and more. The series also features a special appearance by Kim Kwon.

Destined With You’s plot

Lee Hong Jo is the lowest-grade civil servant at Onju City Hall. She strives to do her best at her job but faces a multitude of civil complaints. In her personal life, she prefers spending her time alone and living independently. One day, she comes across a sealed wooden chest containing an old book that holds the key to breaking the curse.

Jang Shin Yu is an ace lawyer with a strikingly handsome appearance, gaining attention wherever he goes. Despite his charm, he grapples with an undisclosed illness that continues to worsen. Desperate to lift the generational curse that has plagued his family, he becomes entangled in an irresistible romance with Hong Jo.

Destined With You revolves around an old book locked within a wooden chest, serving as the pivotal element in breaking the curse that spans generations.

