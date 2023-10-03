Destined With You's Rowoon, King the Land's Lee Junho, more: pick favorite partner on National Boyfriend Day

It's National Boyfriend Day! And what better way to celebrate than going on a date with your favorite K-drama leading men? Whether it's Rowoon as Jang Shin Yu, deeply enchanted by a spell, or Lee Junho as Gu Won, swooping in to rescue you on a helicopter, or Ahn Hyo Seop as Gu Yeonjun/Nam Si Heon, bending time itself to be by your side. Pick your perfect 2023 K-drama boyfriend on the occasion of National Boyfriend Day from our poll below.

Favorite 2023 K-drama boyfriend

Destined With You unfolds a magical tale of romance between Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) and Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon). The narrative centers around a forbidden book sealed for 300 years, which falls into Hong Jo's hands. Shin Yu, unfortunately, becomes a victim of the book's curse, setting the stage for a captivating and enchanting love story.

King the Land narrates the tale of Gu Won (Lee Junho), the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, who finds himself embroiled in an inheritance battle. Enter Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA), a cheerful hotelier whose consistent smile undergoes a change upon encountering Gu Won. The series delves into their journey marked by smiles, romance, and the dynamics of the hotel business.

A Time Called You unfolds the poignant narrative of Jun Hee, still grappling with the grief of losing her boyfriend Yeonjun in 2023. A year after his demise, she inexplicably travels back in time to 1998, waking up in the body of 18-year-old Min Ju. In this temporal conundrum, she encounters Si Heon, a person strikingly reminiscent of her departed boyfriend, intensifying the emotional tale of her journey.

My Lovely Liar revolves around Mok Sol Hee, a woman with the ability to hear lies, making her distrustful of people. She becomes entwined with Kim Do Ha, a murder suspect whose innocence is doubted by everyone, leading to a quest for uncovering the truth.

Behind Your Touch follows Bong Ye Bun, a veterinarian with psychometric powers, and Moon Jang Yeol, a hot-blooded detective. Together, they become embroiled in a dangerous criminal case while solving minor crimes in the small town of Mujin, Chungcheong-do.

My Dearest revolves around Lee Jang Hyun, a nobleman with a dark secret who vows not to marry after a tragedy. He encounters Yoo Gil Chae, the daughter of a noble family, who aspires to find love again despite being previously married. Amidst the challenges of the Qing invasion, their paths cross, and they find themselves falling for each other.

