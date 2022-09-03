THIS detail in the newly ‘leaked’ photos of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has fans believing they are edited

As the internet continues to rage with rumours about the dating status of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie who have been linked since the March of this year, a keen-eyed fan has noted that a new hint as to why these recently viral pictures of the two K-pop stars are surely edited.

Previously too, many claimed that the selfies were merged to look like they were new and very refined hands were at work while ensuring that the photos are as believable as possible. In the latest update where a cluster of video call images were apparently made to look like screenshots, a Twitter user tapped into their detective side to reveal more on the matter.

They claim that these photos were edited by sourcing them from multiple locations including a live broadcast, a BANGTANTV Vlog, a fansite taken snap and even past selfies. To further prove their point they have noted a very crucial detail that directs many users to believe that the photos are indeed fake.

In an image where V is allegedly hanging out with Jennie’s cats, the user found out that a Photoshop cursor was left as is. Where the photo shows V lying down at what has been claimed as Jennie’s mom’s house, a cat can be seen in the background with the editing cursor. Here's what another fan had to say about the photo.

So far neither of the two K-pop stars’ agencies have responded to the rumors directly. YG Entertainment previously emphasized on BLACKPINK’s overseas schedule when V was also rumored to be heading to meet with Jennie in the USA. However, the BTS member has since returned to South Korea while the BLACKPINK member continues to spend her time around the States.

