Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead co stars Kim Ji Won & Lee Min Ki to star in Park Hae Young's new drama?

Kim Ji-won and Lee Min-ki will reportedly be starring in Park Hae-young's upcoming JTBC drama. Find out what a source from JTBC had to clarify regarding the casting news.

A new year beckons new dramas and there are many casting updates that have left fans super excited for what they can expect in the future. Amongst the many which were recently reported, SpoTVNews revealed that Kim Ji-won and Lee Min-ki will be starring in a new JTBC drama, written by Park Hae-young of My Mister fame and directed by Kim Seok-yoon of Law School fame.

In response to the casting report, JTBC gave a statement saying, "Lee Min-ki and Kim Ji-won are positively reviewing offers to star in the drama. The title and schedule haven’t been decided yet," via Soompi. As revealed by the statement, no other details have been unveiled regarding the upcoming JTBC drama. For the unversed, Ji-won and Min-ki had starred together in Seok-yoon's 2018 movie Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead. While Ji-won was seen as Wolmyeong, a woman who has lost her memory, Min-ki played the role of a mysterious character named Heukdopo.

Meanwhile, the upcoming JTBC drama plans to start filming this year with a 2022 release in mind.

As for their ongoing projects, Kim Ji-won starrer Lovestruck in the City has been airing from the past few weeks. On the other hand, Min-ki's next drama titled Oh! Master is slated for a March premiere.

