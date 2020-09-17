Devil All the Time: Robert Pattinson NEVER revealed his Southern accent until the first day of filming

Devil All the Time premiered on Netflix this week. The movie sees Robert Pattinson speak in a Southern accent.

Spoilers Ahead:

Robert Pattinson stunned everyone when he delivered his dialogues in high-pitched Southern accent in The Devil All The Time. For the unversed, the Batman actor plays a preacher in the Netflix movie. While the British actor shined in the role, his switch from British to Southern accent has everyone talking. Now, the film's director Antonio Campos has revealed an interesting insight about Pattinson's accent. Speaking with Insider, the filmmaker revealed that the Twilight star refused to reveal his dialect before he began filming.

He said that Pattinson was "impossible to get dialect coaching." The actor reportedly told the filmmaker that he would figure his way around the dialect. During the pre-production stages, the director would ask him to share his progress regarding the accent, Pattinson would talk in circles. When Pattinson arrived on the sets and shot his first scene, the director had no idea what to expect. However, Pattinson impressed him. He first shot the scene featured him persuaded Lenora to undress while he prayed. While he hadn't heard his accent before, Campos said he wasn't concerned about the end result. "There was no way in my mind that he wasn't going to come on set with something bad," he said, adding that he knew Pattinson would come up with something interesting.

Speaking about his character, Campos revealed that Pattinson opted to play the preacher. The director said he sent the script to the actor and asked him what he would play in the movie. "Rob said right away, 'I want to play that guy Teagardin. That guy seems like he would be fun to play,'" he said.

