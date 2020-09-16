The Devil All The Time: Tom Holland had NO IDEA his MCU co-star Jake Gyllenhaal was part of the Netflix film

The Devil All The Time released on Netflix today. While Tom Holland plays one of the leads in the movie, his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal is associated with the project as a producer.

Tom Holland has given his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Spider-Man, a break and stepped into the shoes of Arvin in The Devil All The Time. The actor stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling and Abby Glover in the Netflix movie. While the stellar cast in front of the camera was known by many, not many were aware that Jake Gyllenhaal was a part of the movie.

Tom Holland was among the "many" we are talking here. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star joined the project as a producer. So when did Holland about Gyllenhaal's role in the movie? In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Avengers: Endgame star revealed he found about Gyllenhaal's responsibilities when they were filming for Far From Home.

The actor revealed that The Devil All The Time came up when Gyllenhaal asked him what his upcoming projects were. When he pitched the movie, he said, "He was like, 'Wait a minute, I’m producing that movie.' And I was like, Well, I’m in that movie.'" The actor added that even Gyllenhaal wasn't aware that Holland is leading the project on the screen.

Holland has been taking up experimental projects. After The Devil All The Time, the actor will be seen in Russo Brothers' upcoming non-MCU movie Cherry. The actor is currently also working on Uncharted. Meanwhile, the actor is supposed to don the superhero suit for Spider-Man 3 soon. It was previously reported that he was going to kickstart the project this fall but there has been no official update on the filming date yet.

