The Devil Judge Cast & Summary: Everything you need to know about the GOT7 member Jinyoung's upcoming drama

The Devil Judge also called Devilish Judge is one of the most awaited dramas of the year. Read on to find out everything we know about this legal mystery thriller, so far.

Another webtoon adapted into a drama? Bring it on. The Devil Judge also called Devilish Judge is an upcoming legal thriller and mystery K-drama starring GOT7's Jinyoung, Jin Sung, Kim Min Jung, and Park Gyu Young in lead roles. This will be Jinyoung's comeback drama since he last starred in He Is Psychometric, which aired in 2019. The Devil Judge is a highly anticipated drama for several reasons. Here's everything we need to know about the drama so far. Read on to find out.

Plot

Kang Yo Han is the head trial judge who passes judgments against criminals and has no mercy, turning it into a reality show, and thus has earned the nickname 'Devil Judge'. However, his mysterious aura conceals his true identity and ambitions!

Story in detail

Kang Yo Han essayed by Ji Sung is the head trial judge who nurtures a wicked secret underneath a dignified appearance. Jung Sun A, played by Kim Min-Jung is the executive director of the Social Responsibility Foundation. She is smart, beautiful, and also Kang Yo Han’s enemy. Jung Sun-A is involved with various social circles like politics and economics. She uses her power and influence to control the country. Jin Young portrays Kim Ga On, a rookie judge who has experienced difficult times since he lost his parents at a young age. However, due to his hard work and diligence, he managed to become a judge. Yoon Soo Hyun, played by Park Gyu-Young is a detective. She is Kim Ga On’s long-time friend and chases after Kim Ga On's secret.

Cast

Ji Sung - Kang Yo Han

Kim Min-Jung - Jung Sun A

Jin Young - Kim Ga On

Park Gyu-Young - Yoon Soo Hyun

Genre

It is a legal-thriller and mystery drama created by the talented Studio Dragon.

Showrunners

The Devil Judge will be directed by Choi Jung Gyu of Children of Nobody fame and has been written by Moon Yoo Suk of Miss Hammurabi fame.

When will it air

The Devil Judge is expected to air on July 3 on tvN drama. It will air on the tvN network every Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: GOT7's Jinyoung officially SIGNS an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment post JYP Entertainment departure

Are you excited to watch The Devil Judge? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Where can you watch the dramas? You can watch The Devil Judge on tvN on July 3rd on Saturdays and Sundays.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×