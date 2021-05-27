The Devil Judge releases powerful technicolour themed poster featuring Ji Sung in the lead role

The Devil Judge will air on July 3 on tvN. Read on to find out.

There is a healthy influx of legal K dramas on air right now, first Vincenzo, then Law School and now The Devil Judge. The Devil Judge also called Devilish Judge is an upcoming legal thriller and mystery K-drama starring GOT7's Jinyoung, Jin Sung, Kim Min Jung, and Park Gyu Young in lead roles. While we have many reasons to look forward to this drama, the stellar cast and created by Studio Dragon, the first poster is powerful and intriguing.

In the technicolour poster, we can see Ji Sung holding a long hammer, instead of a gavel as he looks sharply at the camera, his back facing us. The balance (scale) of justice standing tall behind him. The entire poster has RGB colours and has a glitch effect with dark undertones. Ji Sung's look is in such a contrast as compared to The balance (scale) of justice looming large. Ji Sung effectively conveys the devilish aura in his demeanour.

Kang Yo Han essayed by Ji Sung is the head trial judge who nurtures a wicked secret underneath a dignified appearance. Jung Sun A, played by Kim Min Jung is the executive director of the Social Responsibility Foundation. She is smart, beautiful, and also Kang Yo Han’s enemy. Jung Sun A is involved with various social circles like politics and economics. She uses her power and influence to control the country. Jin Young portrays Kim Ga On, a rookie judge who has experienced difficult times since he lost his parents at a young age. However, due to his hard work and diligence, he managed to become a judge. Yoon Soo Hyun, played by Park Gyu Young is a detective. She is Kim Ga On’s long-time friend and chases after Kim Ga On's secret.

The Devil Judge is all set to air on July 3 on tvN drama. It will air on the tvN network every Saturday and Sunday.

