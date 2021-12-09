The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung to play a double role in new tvN drama; Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung join the cast

According to many media reports on December 9th, Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, and Lee Soo Kyung will appear in tvN's new drama 'Adamas' which is a truth-seeking drama about twin brothers trying to uncover the secret behind the murder of their father 20 years ago to find Adamas, a murder weapon that disappeared with the daughter of a witness, and catch the real culprit.

Ji Sung takes on the roles of twin sons Woo Shin and Soo Hyeon, who struggle to uncover the secret of the night of the father's incident. As he had experience in performing multiple personalities of 7 people in 'Kill Me, Heal Me', he is expected to blend into the character with highly immersive acting skills. Seo Ji Hye will take on the role of Hye Soo, the wife of the eldest son of a chaebol family, and Lee Soo Kyung will take on the role of Kim Seo Hee, a social worker reporter.

'Adamas' was written by writer Lee Moon, and PD Park Seung Woo of 'Kairos', who was loved by viewers as a well-made drama, will be directing. The team is currently in talks to bring the actors on board and will begin filming in 2022 once the full cast has been confirmed.

Ji Sung is best known for his roles in the television dramas ‘Protect the Boss’ (2011), ‘Secret Love’ (2013), ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ (2015), ‘Innocent Defendant’ (2017), ‘Familiar Wife’ (2018), ‘Doctor John’ (2019), ‘The Devil Judge’ (2021) and the film ‘My PS Partner’ (2012).

After first attracting attention in the horror film Voice, Seo Ji Hye has since starred in numerous television dramas, notably ‘The Moon and Stars for You’ (2012) and ‘Punch’ (2014), ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016), ‘Surgeons’ (2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019) and ‘Dinner Mate’ (2020). Lee Soo Kyung has appeared in dramas like ‘Where the Stars Land’, ‘Youngsoon’ and ‘Law School’.

