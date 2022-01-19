The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung CONFIRMED as main cast for tvN’s ‘Adamas’

On January 19th, tvN confirmed the main cast for 'Adamas' and Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, and Lee Soo Kyung have been confirmed. 'Adamas' is a drama that depicts the story of twin brothers fighting the great evil hidden behind the truth of an incident 22 years ago in order to clear the charges on their father who was framed for killing their stepfather.

'Adamas' begins when the twins face the fact that the murderer of their adoptive father is of their biological father. After the twins learn that their father, who was sentenced to death, has been framed, they delve into the great power that concealed this and pursue the truth. In the drama, the twin brothers has been taken on by Ji Sung who is expected to intensely express the narrative of the bestselling mystery novel writer Hau Shin and Song Su Hyun, a prosecutor in the special division of the Central District Prosecutors' Office, and two brothers who are caught up in a tumultuous fate.

Seo Ji Hye takes on the role of Eun Soo, a relative of Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and the wife of the eldest son of the Haesong group. Eun Soo was the only daughter of a hospital director before becoming the daughter-in-law of a large corporation, and constantly lived in luxury.

Lee Soo Kyung plays Kim Seo Hee, a reporter from the social affairs department of TNN who hides a secret from her twin brothers. Kim Seo Hee, a passionate reporter who catches people with a smiling face, raises curiosity by saying that she has a unique reason to pursue justice.

Here, PD Park Seung Woo, who received favorable reviews for his fresh directing with the drama 'Kairos', heralds the birth of a well-made drama once again. In an era when the value of justice has collapsed, the writing ability of writer Choi Tae Gang, who will re-establish a new meaning of good and evil, and tell an exciting story, also raises trust. 'Adamas' is scheduled to air in the second half of 2022.

