The Devil Judge’s Kim Jae Kyung joins Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun in ‘Again My Life’; SBS release first teaser

Kim Jae Kyung, who succeeded in transforming her acting in the drama 'Devil Judge' and proved her various possibilities as an actor, has been cast as Kim Han Mi in the new SBS drama 'Again My Life' which follows the story of hot-blooded prosecutor Kim Hee Woo, who was murdered and dropped into the ocean.

After meeting a grim reaper who gives him a second chance at life, Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi) prepares to punish tyrant Jo Tae Sup, who later controls South Korea. Kim Jae Kyung in the drama will be playing Kim Han Mi, has an outstanding beauty and a brilliant brain, but has lived a life hidden from the shadows from an early age because she was born out of wedlock.

She, who had been living with a sense of entitlement as an impertinent bloodline under her father who was desperate to hide herself, finally realized how to love herself through Kim Hee Woo, and grew up to become a 'reporter Kim Hanmi’ and will become a reliable helper for Hee Woo.

SBS released the first teaser for ‘Again My Life’ where Lee Joon Gi can be seen gearing up to take revenge on the man who killed him. His intense and calculative gaze shows the planning he has for Jo Tae Sup, the man who wronged him.

Kim Jae Kyung made a successful start as an actor through the drama 'Life on Mars' in 2018. She has broadened her acting spectrum by taking the lead roles in the movie 'A Way Station', 'Bad Papa' and 'I love you in the first place'.

She released it and put on a great performance. As such, she is firmly established as an actor with her own presence and charm, and interest is gathering in what kind of new image she will portray as 'Kim Han Mi ' in 'Again My Life'. Meanwhile, 'Again My Life' will be broadcast in 2022.

ALSO READ: The Silent Sea Main Trailer: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona & more embark on a terrifying journey to uncover dark secrets

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice and teaser? Let us know in the comments below.