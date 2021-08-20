‘The Devil Judge’ star Jang Young Nam, Kim Kang Min and more to lead the new KBS special drama ‘F20’

Jang Young Nam and Kim Jung young are mothers of a son who is schizophrenic, and depict the desperate struggles to survive in an apartment that is a microcosm of Korean society. Interest is focused on what kind of chemistry the two actors, who have shown presence in any role, good or evil, will show.

Jang Young nam plays the role of 'Gu Ae-ran', the mother of 'Seo Do-hoon' (Kim Kang min). She is a person who wants her son Seo Do-hoon, who was hospitalized for the treatment of schizophrenia, to return home and return to a normal life. Jang Young nam, who boasts unrivaled character digestion, raises curiosity about how he will portray a fierce struggle to hide a secret he does not want to be revealed.

Kim Jung young transforms into 'Lee Kyung-wha', the mother of Son Yoo-chan (Yoo Dong hoon), a son suffering from schizophrenia. When she and her son move into Koo Ae-ran's apartment, she stands at the center of a sharp conflict, adding tension to the play. Expectations are high for Kim Jung-young's passionate performance, who has played a thick line that crosses softness and charisma.

In addition, Kim Kang-min will play the role of 'Seo Do-hoon', Koo Ae-ran's son, to realistically portray the emotions of a schizophrenic patient. He was a proud son to his mother as a student at Seoul National University, but he struggles with his mother's completely different gaze. Another transformation of him, who has shown stable acting skills in works such as 'Stove League' and 'Wise Doctor Life', is attracting attention.

'F20', the second work of 'KBS Drama Special 2021 TV Cinema', is the first film project attempted by KBS. Before making their first appearance on the small screen, they will meet the audience first at the theater.

It will be aired for the first time on KBS 2TV in October, and you can see it two weeks in advance on the online video service platform Wavve

