The Devil Judge, starring Ji Sung & GOT7's Jinyoung, reveals the intertwined relationships of characters

“The Devil Judge” has released a character relationship charts.

tvN's new weekend drama The Devil Judge is a drama that conveys a message about justice through a live courtroom show in which the entire nation participates in the backdrop of a fictional dystopian Republic of Korea. The Devil Judge has revealed the intertwined relationships of characters with different personalities and narratives, creating a different mood depending on the combination.

Ji Sung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Min Jung, and Park Gyu Young, as the main leads, are at the forefront of attention.

The relationship between the two male leads Ji Sung and Jinyoung is especially gaining attention. Ji Sung's character Kang Yo Han seems to have taken an interest in Kim Ga On, played by Jinyoung. Though the associate judge views the head judge with suspicious eyes, their foreseeable bromance is making fans of both the actor and the idol/actor giddy.

Kim Min Jung plays Jung Sun Ah, the executive director of a social responsibility foundation, who is obsessed with Kang Yo Han. The head judge considers her his nemesis and from all the teaser videos circulating online, it is expected to play a significant role in the story.

Jung Sun Ah’s other relationships include Seo Jung Hak, the unknown chairman of the foundation, and her secretary, Jae Hee (Lee So Young). As the executive director, Jung Sun Ah has many connections: President of the nation and his wife, the Minister of Justice and her husband, the president of Saram Media Group, and his wife, the president of Minbo Group, and his wife, to name a few.

Kim Ga On also has a relationship with Yoon Soo Hyun (Park Gyu Young), a police detective on the investigation team. She is Kim Ga On's childhood friend. She seems to have a crush on him. It might progress to more than unrequited feelings, or might disappear, depending on the way the question mark is interpreted.

The second chart is mapping on courtroom relationships. Kim Ga On places a lot of trust in justice Min Jung Ho (Ahn Nae Sang). Associate judge Oh Jin Joo (Kim Jae Kyung) favours Kang Yo Han who thinks of her as a colleague.

The chart focuses mostly on the relationships of Kang Yo Han. There is a mysterious character K who is Kang Yo Han's helper. Four members of Kang Yo Han's family are highlighted; caretaker Ji Young Ok, father Kang Ji Sang, a half-brother named Kang Yi Sak, and a nephew - or niece, since the Korean words for both are same - named Elijah. Elijah resents him.

The Devil Judge will begin broadcast at 9 pm KST on Saturday, July 3.

