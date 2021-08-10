The Devil Judge's Ji Sung departs from agency; Continues to dominate actor rankings

Actor Ji Sung has parted ways with his agency of 11 years, Namoo Actors! The agency confirmed that their exclusive contract with Ji Sung has officially ended, but they will support the promotional activities for the remainder of 'The Devil Judge'. Ji Sung is debating whether to go to a different agency or to start his own agency with his manager.

Ji Sung first signed with Namoo Actors in 2010 and has continuously impressed the audiences with various projects, even receiving the prestigious Daesang (the Grand Prize) for 'Kill Me Heal Me' in 2015 and 'Defendant' in 2017. He is currently headlining the legal drama 'The Devil Judge.' Ji Sung may establish his own one-man agency with his long-time manager, but so far there is no confirmation on this end. Namoo Actors is home to actors like Lee Joong Gi, Song Kang, Park Min Young and Kim Jae Kyung.

Meanwhile, Ji Sung topped the list for buzzworthy actors for the fourth consecutive week, and his co-stars followed closely behind him with Kim Min Jung at number 2 and GOT7’s Jinyoung at number 4. 'The Devil Judge' ranked third in the list for the most buzzworthy dramas. 'Hospital Playlist 2' ranked first, followed by 'The Penthouse 3'.

