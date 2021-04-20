Devil lives inside! Decoding SHINee member Taemin's modish and hip style game

Lee Taemin might just be the fashion reincarnation of Michael Jackson! We decode Taemin's duality in fashion. Read on to find out.

Majestic, Legend and Iconic are mere adjectives that attempt to encapsulate Lee Taemin's greatness! Yesterday, Taemin made twin announcements, of hosting a solo concert next month and also enlisting in the military! I wasn't sure what to feel, but a realisation dawned upon me, Taemin completes 13 years as an idol in the industry. It's a rare milestone to achieve at a young age. He has come a long way indeed. I remember when he debuted with SHINee at the young age of 14 years with those boyish bowl cuts and cute tees. From there to now - He has transformed into a Fashion God now!

Taemin is one of those few idols who has defied time and debuted amongst with Gen 2, Gen 3 and Gen 4 groups! It is as if a devil lives inside of him! From his boyish bowl cuts to a slick undercut and from cute tees and funky watches to stylish blazers and jackets - Taemin is no less than a Fashion God! Taemin's fashion has reflected his duality very well. He often pairs an oversized cardigan with smooth leather pants or a crop top with a boring pair of denim jeans. He mixes and matches his styling very well that hybrids comfort with high fashion and Taemin the star with Taemin the regular guy!

Taemin is a big fan of pop icon Michael Jackson and has time and again revealed that Michael Jackson inspired him to take up dance. Well, we think MJ has sneaked into Taemin's wardrobe too as Taemin looks heavily inspired by his idol's wardrobe too. During performance we see him dress in sparkle - sequinned jackets, cropped trousers and shiny accessories. A tasteful blend of K-pop and 80s American pop music.

In his regular life, we see him dressed in style. He wears simple outfits with subdued colours and understated textures. It is so starkly opposite to his stage outfits that we wonder if it is the same person or not. His airport fashion is 'modelesque'. He usually wears a graphic tee, paired with a designer jacket, a cap, sunglasses and good shoes to complete the outfit. Taemin has found a balance in his fashion, similar to how he found a balance between his idol life and regular life. It all syncs together in tandem, as if it was always meant to. We wish Taemin all the best for his military service and cannot wait for him to return soon.

ALSO READ: Here's how K Pop is reinventing concert culture for new age fans!

Which is your favourite look on Taemin? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×