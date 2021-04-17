The Devil Wears Jung Nam welcomes a new employee in season 2; Meet new part timer fashion consultant Kai

EXO member Kai joins the crew of tvN's The Devil Wears Jung Nam 2.

The Devil Wears Jung Nam is a program that airs on YouTube's Channel 15ya and is part of the Na Young Suk PD Universe. Season 1 of The Devil Wears Jung Nam aired from November 2020 to February 2021 and the viewers wanted more. So they delivered it. Second season starts on April 24 at 7:20 pm KST and with an upgrade. On April 17 KST, a post appeared on the Instagram page of Channel 15ya. President Bae Jung Nam, owner of the clothing store, and his very new employee, EXO member Kai. The caption read, "I'm back at The Devil Wears Jung Nam 2 with a new employee. I wanted to send spoilers but it was hard to endure."

Model and actor Bae Jung Nam is the owner of a men's custom-made clothing store that can be found nowhere in the world. The store offers a multi-faceted solution for male customers who hesitate, or worry, about their clothing. The previous season was very popular for its various fashion tips that could be easily followed in daily life.

EXO member Kai was chosen as the first Korean celebrity to have a capsule collection with the Gucci fashion label. He is also said to be the star chosen for Gucci's new collection that would be revealed on its 100th anniversary.

That being said, it would be very exciting to see these two fashionistas working together. If the released teasers are an indication to how this season would turn out, their chemistry is something to look forward to.

