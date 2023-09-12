Devil’s Plan: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin and others question everyone’s motives in new trailer, poster

On September 12, Netflix released the main trailer and poster for Devil’s Plan starring SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin and others. It is a psyche game of survival that rewards up to 500 million Korean won to the winner. The devil's advice to remove one's social masks and unveil one's true identity is given to participants, including celebrities, influencers, and recruits. The first episode will be out on September 26.

Devil’s Plan starring SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and others:

The newly released main poster features 12 players clinging to a massive purple demon while posing confidently. In Devil's Plan, Ha Seok Jin, Jo Yeon Woo, Lee Hye Sung, Lee Si Won, Seungkwan, Seo Yu Min, Seo Dong Ju, Park Gyeong Rim, Kim Dong Jae, Guillaume, and Kwak Jun Bin, have already demonstrated their best abilities in their respective fields and are now vying for the top spot through every game. The poster shows how they will be taking part in games that may bring them to their wit’s end but all of it could be worth it as there are multiple rewards.

The main trailer:

The main trailer delivered together starts with the 12 individuals being welcomed to Devil's Plan. They exchanged greetings and a celebratory remark from the host. The host then declared, "Play only to win," after explaining to the players the Devil's Plan rule, which states that any plan allowed by the game is possible as long as you do not change or take on a character and do not commit violence or theft. With that, they announced the beginning of the ultimate survival of the fittest minds. After that, the location of the game is shown, and the cast members' surprised reactions and the appearance of Lee Hye Sung and Seo Yu Min, who hug each other and show their goodwill from their first meeting, clearly show the excitement of those who are about to start the game, raising expectations. Nonetheless, the atmosphere out of nowhere switched and started with Ha Seok Jin raising his voice, Park Kyung Rim with a terrified expression, Seungkwan's sad face and the other individuals began making their own groups.

