Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: Vidyut Xavier decodes his role in medical drama

Actor Vidyut Xavier has been roped in to play a chief surgeon in the upcoming show 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

While throwing light on his on-screen character 'Dr Abhay Sathe', Vidyut says that he is playing a very prominent role and he feels satisfied to be part of this show as it deals with a very important issue of our society and that is gender inequality.

He said: "I am glad to be a part of 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', that wants to change the mindset when it comes to gender disparity in a male-dominated society. When I heard about Dr Abhay's character, I knew this was the role for me since I am like Abhay in real life, so bringing alive this character felt very natural."

Vidyut adds more about his character and how challenging it was to play a doctor on-screen.

"My character is very likeable as he is jovial, confident, ambitious and holds his family in the highest regards. Due to a bitter past, he holds prejudice towards women who use their femininity to climb the ladder."

He continues on his preparation work and says: "The only challenging part was getting into the shoes of doctor because one needs to get the nitty gritty right, so to ensure I do justice I watched a lot of medical dramas and I am thankful to the creators for giving me this chance. It's been a delight working on this show and hope the viewers enjoy it."

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' will start from December 6 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s sizzling belly dance on India’s Best Dancer 2 leaves Terence Lewis bewitched; WATCH