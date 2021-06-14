Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram to Mani Ratnam's Navarasa; Upcoming Tamil gems that will leave you excited

With the Tamil superstars coming together for unique projects, several films and web shows are all set to release on Netflix. From Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram to Mani Ratnam's Navarasa, here's a list of all that is in store for you.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, we've all been cooped up at home and the entertainment has also started coming in via OTT platforms. Providing content in several languages, OTT platforms have come as a respite amid the theatre shut down. Now, one of the platforms, Netflix is all set to bring some of the most entertaining Tamil projects directly to your home. From Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram to Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, each of the big league projects of Tamil cinema will be just one click away for you.

Coming up first is the Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram, which premieres worldwide on June 18 in more than 30 languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been the talk of the town for a while and now it is all set to stream on the OTT platform. It stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and others. The film is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment. Amid COVID 19, the decision to directly release on Netflix was taken by the makers and well, it surely will add to the collection of Tamil films on the platform.

Following Dhanush's film, the nine-film anthology, Navarasa helmed by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan will release on the platform. Some of the most talented creators of Tamil cinema like Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameem, Priyadarshan and others will be seen bringing their stories in this anthology web series on Netflix. Besides this, Netflix's first original Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, the wholesome entertainer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, blockbuster hit Super Deluxe, Mandela, and the suspense thriller Andhaghaaram are also being brought and are already streaming on the platform for users.

