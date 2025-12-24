Amidst Dhurandhar success, Akshaye Khanna EXITS from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3- Report

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who recently received widespread acclaim for his performance in Dhurandhar, is reportedly no longer associated with Drishyam 3. According to industry reports, the actor has decided to step away from the project following disagreements with the production team over remuneration and creative direction. While the development has generated considerable buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either Akshaye Khanna or the film’s makers so far.

Apparently, Akshaye Khanna sought a significant hike in his fee after the strong commercial success of Dhurandhar. The film’s impressive box office performance reportedly prompted the actor to renegotiate his compensation for Drishyam 3. However, discussions around remuneration are said to have failed to reach a mutual agreement.

In addition to financial concerns, the report also suggests that creative differences played a role in the actor’s decision. Akshaye is said to have requested notable changes to his on-screen appearance for Drishyam 3, which reportedly did not align with the makers’ vision for the film. These factors together are believed to have led to his reported exit from the project. That said, sources indicate that the door is not entirely closed, and there remains a possibility that negotiations could resume at a later stage.

Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is being directed by Abhishek Pathak and will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The franchise has enjoyed massive popularity, making casting developments closely watched by fans.

Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna continues to ride high on the success of Dhurandhar, where his performance was widely praised for its intensity and restraint. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Following its success, Dhurandhar 2 has already been announced and is slated for theatrical release on March 19.

