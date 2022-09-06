DIA announces comeback ahead of disbandment rumors; Will it be their last?

K-pop girl group DIA has announced its comeback after more than 2 years and 3 months. Through a scheduler shared on their official social media, DIA revealed their upcoming release ‘Rooting For You’ set for a September 14 drop, colliding with their seventh debut anniversary.

‘Rooting For You’ will include two tracks, ‘Rooting For You’ and ‘Bright Days’ (literal translation). DIA also revealed that they will be promoting on popular music shows ‘M Countdown’, ‘Music Bank’, ‘Music Core’, and ‘Inkigayo’, starting from September 17. Earlier in the year, following reports of their disbandment, the group’s agency PocketDol Studios responded with an update about the expiration of the members’ contracts.

Interestingly, it was revealed that all the six members will be a part of this comeback. Eunice, Ki Hee Hyun, Jung Chae Yeon, Yebin, Eunchae, and Jooeun. All their individual messages were added to the teaser schedule where they wrote to their fandom, AID. They spoke about their happy moments with their fans and thanked them for their continuous support for so many years. They also spoke about being sorry to the fans and expressed their gratitude for walking on the path with them.

Check out the scheduler below.

DIA first debuted on September 14, 2015, with their lead single ‘Somehow’ along with the album ‘Do It Amazing’. Following this, there were a lot of changes to the member lineup and the group currently includes the six previously mentioned K-pop idols. Their last comeback was their sixth mini album ‘Flower 4 Seasons’, released in May 2020..

