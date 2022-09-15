DIA confirms disbandment following contract expiration; Music broadcast cancelled after Jung Chaeyeon’s injury

In a statement, their agency PocketDol Studio confirmed that DIA’s exclusive contract will expire on September 17 after 7 years. Moreover, the music broadcasting schedules which were originally planned for the music shows ‘M Countdown’, ‘Music Bank’, ‘Music Core’, and ‘Inkigayo’, have also been cancelled following Jung Chaeyeon’s collarbone injury.

Girl group DIA ’s members will be going their separate ways after 7 years of staying together as a group. Eunice, Ki Hee Hyun, Jung Chae Yeon, Yebin, Eunchae, and Jooeun who are the current 6 members of the group will no longer be a part of DIA as the group will disband on September 17.

The company further continued, “We would like to express our gratitude to the fans for their unwavering love and support for DIA, and ask for their unchanging warm interest and support for the members who have made a new start on their own paths.”

It is known that Jung Chaeyeon fell down the stairs on September 10 while filming for her upcoming drama ‘The Golden Spoon’ following which she was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. A clavicle fracture and a minor concussion were revealed in the reports following which she underwent surgery and has been in recovery.

DIA originally debuted on September 14, 2015 and has gone through multiple member changes over the last 7 years. They made a comeback on their 7th debut anniversary with ‘The Blinding Past’ and a corresponding music video which showed a rundown of their moments together as well as the behind-the-scenes of the song’s recording.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: DIA announces comeback ahead of disbandment rumors; Will it be their last?