DIA’s company confirmed the group will be releasing their last album before disbandment in THIS month

On May 11th, an official from Pocket Doll Studio announced, "We are preparing for an album in August." This full album is expected to be the last album ahead of the end of the exclusive contract. DIA debuted in 2015 with their 1st studio album 'Do It Amazing'. They are also discussing whether Chaeyeon will be joining too.

DIA is a South Korean girl group formed by MBK Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Eunice, Jueun, Huihyeon, Yebin, Chaeyeon and Eunchae. Seunghee left the group in April 2016 to focus on acting. Eunjin decided to leave the group In May 2018 to focus on her health. Jenny also left the group in July 2019 for health issues. Somyi departed the group in January 2022 after she had her contract terminated.

On May 25, 2020, it was revealed that DIA would make a comeback with their sixth EP ‘Flower 4 Seasons’ on June 10, marking their first release under PocketDol Studio. It was confirmed that the group will promote with five members as a unit without Chaeyeon & Somyi. On June 23, 2021, Yebin made her solo debut with the single ‘Yes I Know’.

Chaeyeon made her acting debut in the 2016 tvN drama ‘Drinking Solo’. featured in SBS's romantic fantasy drama ‘Reunited Worlds’, playing the younger version of Lee Yeon Hee's character. She then starred in another science fiction web drama ‘I Am’, playing an android robot. She went on to star in Netflix’s ‘My First First Love’ and MBC’s ‘The King’s Affection’. She will be starring opposite BTOB’s Sungjae in the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Gold Spoon’.

