Dial 100 trailer OUT: Neena Gupta seeks revenge from Manoj Bajpayee in the intense gripping thriller

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar are releasing on August 6 on the digital platform. Fans have given it thumbs up in the comment section.

The trailer of the most talked-about film Dial 100 has been released. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role. The film trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is a crime thriller and promises to keep you glued to the screen. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, it will premiere on ZEE5 on August 6. The actor is essaying the role of a cop named Nikhil Sood while Neena Gupta portrays the role of Seema Pallav - a grieving mother who is seeking revenge for the unfortunate death of her son.

The video opens up with a call to the Police Control Room with the woman on the phone specifically asking for Nikhil Sood. The other woman police transfer the call to him. She is crying on the phone and tells that she kill someone. Listening to this Nikhil try to talk to her and find her location but could not. However, things become more mysterious when she kidnaps his wife. The police officer is unable to understand and recall her. The makers have described it as "One night, one call, can change your lives. Expect the unexpected with Dial 100."

The actor has said, “It’s a unique film with lots of twists and turns which will engage the audience till the end. It was an experience for me.”

Watch the trailer here:

Director said, “The story revolves around just one night and we ensured that there’s never a dull moment. It's an engaging narrative with some jaw-dropping moments.” Neena is looking very promising in the film trailer.

Also Read: From Manoj Bajpayee to Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood actors ruling the digital world

Credits :ZEE5 Youtube

Share your comment ×