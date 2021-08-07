Dial 100 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Manoj Bajpayee & Neena Gupta’s thriller

In a recent chat with IANS, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about Dial 100 which is currently streaming on Zee 5. He said, “I would call Dial 100 an emotional thriller. It has all the elements of a thriller but at the same time, it has more to it. More social and emotional aspects to it. That makes it far more exciting and interesting." The thriller stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the pivotal character and is directed by Rensil D’Silva. Manoj had also spoken about being drawn to thrillers these days and said, “We either make love stories or thrillers... So, love story is something... I have never thought of myself in those conventional love stories.”

Neena Gupta spoke about playing a character with grey shades in Dial 100 to Midday and said, “When the casting person called, I was told it’s a negative character who wants to take revenge. I told him point-blank that I didn’t want to do it. I don’t like doing negative roles because once you do it, you get bracketed. But my manager convinced me to hear the narration, explaining how the character’s arc develops. That’s when I realised it’s not an [all-black] role, but one that has many shades.”

@BajpayeeManoj @rajeshtailang If we have to come out from the perception of next series though, then might be we can make a story greatest at one time .. #Dial100 also if you don’t agree please see the Mirzapur 2, a pathetic part and sequel … seems a hard comment but true … — Ar. Vaibhav Karodi (@arvaibhav) August 6, 2021

#Dial100 is such a terrible movie. Direction, story, screenplay - everything about it is trash. It seems to be made by a bunch of 10-year-olds. A waste of time. I am so annoyed.@BajpayeeManoj is the only good thing. How can you agree to do this?@RensilDSilva @sidpmalhotra — Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) August 6, 2021

One of the great movie #Dial100 — JXSRMA (@jxsrma) August 6, 2021

#Dial100 is a decent watch..It is routine, no twists and turns though..@BajpayeeManoj gives his best as usual pic.twitter.com/hkLCN4Ll4A — Uday Raj (@udayraj_1) August 6, 2021

2nd half is good in emotionally , but the spark we want that little bit miss ... After this this is a good story....|#Dial100 | #ZEE5 |@ArmanPanda11 pic.twitter.com/qDVWcGuNPH — Arman Panda (@ArmanPanda11) August 6, 2021

Neena further mentioned that she has several ideas in her head about how to play an avenging mother but director Rensil helped her in figuring out the rhythm of her character. She said, “How do you play such a role without the risk of going over the top? I had figured three ways of playing the character, but Rensil asked me to approach it in a totally different way. He gave me the rhythm of the character.”

